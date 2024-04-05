Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

