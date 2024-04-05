Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

