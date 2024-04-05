Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.03

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and traded as high as $48.50. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90.
Citizens Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.
About Citizens Bancshares
Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancshares
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.