Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

