Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

GOOGL stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

