Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.