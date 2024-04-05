Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.08. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,439 shares changing hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Coal Technologies
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.