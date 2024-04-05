Clifford Walker Sells 1,096 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $68.14 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.