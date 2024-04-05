Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.80. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 72,166 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

