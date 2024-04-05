Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.37. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 3,091 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

