Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

