Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

