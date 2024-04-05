Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $13.75. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 300 shares.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

