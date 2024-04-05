Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

