Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $673.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $704.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.88 and a 200 day moving average of $648.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.