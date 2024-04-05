Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.23

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.23 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 185.60 ($2.33). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 191.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 658,176 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.72).

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 1.4 %

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £492.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,738.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,285.71%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

