Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.40

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as low as C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 149,437 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -269.70%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
