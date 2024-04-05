Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.40

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as low as C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 149,437 shares trading hands.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.