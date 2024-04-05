CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,277 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.

