DA Davidson Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

