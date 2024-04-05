DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $119.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

