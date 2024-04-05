DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CAG
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.