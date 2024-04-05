DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.