DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

