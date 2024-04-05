DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $264.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

