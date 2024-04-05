DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %
C stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
