DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 287.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.