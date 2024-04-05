DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.