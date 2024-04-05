DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 4.2 %

SYY opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.