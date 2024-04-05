DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.