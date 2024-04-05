DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

