DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 19,675 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 190,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 388,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

