DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

