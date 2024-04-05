DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,399,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,020.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

