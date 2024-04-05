DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 495 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,634,872 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $188.48 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.32. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

