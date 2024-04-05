DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $243.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

