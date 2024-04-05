DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

