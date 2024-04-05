David Mh Matthews Sells 1,153 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $79,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, David Mh Matthews sold 851 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $68,131.06.

On Tuesday, February 6th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.0 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $35,392,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $39,467,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

