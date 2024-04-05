Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.36

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €177.36 ($190.71) and traded as high as €187.35 ($201.45). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €185.85 ($199.84), with a volume of 342,100 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of €187.95 and a 200-day moving average of €177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.