Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after buying an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DVN opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

