Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Boosted by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $201.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.