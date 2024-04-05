Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,269.57

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,269.57 ($41.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,624 ($45.49). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,588 ($45.04), with a volume of 118,361 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.70) to GBX 4,400 ($55.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,422.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,269.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,986.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,333.33%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

