DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.70.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,387 shares of company stock valued at $68,088,142 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

