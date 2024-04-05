DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 93,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 35,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

