DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.70. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 21,018 shares traded.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

