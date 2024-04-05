DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.70. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 21,018 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
