DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

