East Imperial (LON:EISB) Shares Down 1.5%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 226,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,828,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
East Imperial Stock Down 1.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.17.
East Imperial Company Profile
East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than East Imperial
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for East Imperial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Imperial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.