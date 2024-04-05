Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 16,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
