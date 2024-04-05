Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 16,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 577,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,985 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

