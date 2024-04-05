Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Evercore ISI

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EW. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.