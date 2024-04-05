Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.89

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.89 and traded as high as C$48.42. Enbridge shares last traded at C$48.28, with a volume of 3,342,946 shares.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8393481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.