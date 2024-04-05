Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as high as C$2.76. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 181,637 shares traded.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.3299363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

