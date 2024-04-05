Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.